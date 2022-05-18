Bridlington Health Forum appealing for residents’ views on town’s healthcare services at open meeting

Bridlington Health Forum is inviting residents, patients, and carers to an open meeting at Bridlington North Library, between 10am and noon on Wednesday, June 1.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 10:50 am
Bridlington Hospital.
Bridlington Hospital.

The forum wants to hear residents’ views, experiences, and expectations of local healthcare as the NHS introduces its farthest-reaching changes in over a decade.

Health Forum chair, Dr Anthony Clarke, said “There are unacceptable gaps in local healthcare provision.

“We will be sharing our concerns with every NHS organisation planning and providing health services for Bridlington at a conference later in June. We need to ensure local needs are understood and planned for within the new NHS Integrated Care System, which goes live on Friday, July 1. We have asked our MP, Sir Greg Knight, if he will attend this vital meeting to plan and bid for improved local health services.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

“There are plans to invest in 160 new Community Diagnostic Hubs nationally. These promise to revolutionise the way illness and poor health are detected and treated in future.

“We must ensure that Bridlington Hospital, serving East Riding of Yorkshire’s largest town and surrounding coastal communities, is considered as the ideal location for a Diagnostic Hub.

“NHS services in our town desperately need additional investment to provide local access to modern diagnostic services and to improve local healthcare.

“Please join us on Wednesday, June 1 to have your say on the future of our NHS services.

“If you are unable to attend then you can have your say on our Facebook group at https://fb.me/e/3yUFm06EI.”

NHSGreg KnightFacebook