Bridlington Health Forum is hosting a meeting tomorrow (Thursday, July 21) at the Crown Buildings

People will be able to get updates from the Officers of the Bridlington Health Forum. These updates will include information about the “Bridlington Health and Care Event” that took place on Thursday, June 30, and provide details of how the Integrated Care System (ICS) intend to work in this area.

Bridlington Health Forum Chair, Dr Anthony Clarke, said “The conference successfully illustrated growing gaps in healthcare provision within the Bridlington area to all local care providers.

“I am grateful to the guest patient speakers who shared sad and harrowing personal experiences of the stretched and at times failing services within our town.

“Elderly and other members of our community who cannot drive are particularly disadvantaged by the lack of adequate facilities at Bridlington Hospital.”