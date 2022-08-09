Bridlington Health Forum is urging people to become registered members of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust

Bridlington Health Forum, which acts on behalf of the town’s residents to improve health services across the area, is asking people put themselves forward and become governors at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital Trust.

The forum is encouraging residents in Bridlington and surrounding area to become registered members of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust, which runs services in this area.

A health forum spokesperson said: “Do you want to have a say about what happens to the NHS in Bridlington? If so please become a member of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital Trust.

“Becoming a member now will show the Trust that you care about local hospital services, and joining will allow you to vote for elected trust governors to represent your interests.

“Several local residents have put themselves forward to be elected as governors to represent the Bridlington population. We don’t have a local Governor at the moment so your vote is important to help improve our local health services.

“Joining is really quick and easy, just go to www.yorkhospitals.nhs.uk/get-involved/membership.”