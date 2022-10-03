Bridlington Health Forum’s plea to residents not to contact their GPs over proposed changes to services

Dr Priya Reddy, Bridlington Primary Care Network's clinical director. Photo submitted

A proposal has been put forward to create two larger GP practices that can offer a wider range medical experts from the five that are currently operating.

The move is predicted to deliver greater provision of proactive, personalised, coordinated and more integrated health and social care for people in Bridlington.

A forum spokesman said: “The forum is fully aware of proposed changes to Bridlington’s GP Services.

“We are asking residents not to contact their GP practices regarding the possible changes. All patients will be contacted in due course and no action is needed by any patient at this time.

“The forum is working with GPs and NHS Managers to ensure a smooth transition in 2023.

“The forum acknowledges and welcomes the lead being taken by busy local GPs during this transition.”

A Primary Care Network stakeholder statement said: “The practices in Bridlington operating under under Alternative Provider Medical Services (aPMS) arrangements due to end on March 31 next year are Field House Surgery, Practice One and Wolds View.

“The receiving practices operating under General Medical Services (GMS) or Personal Medical Services (PMS) arrangements are Humber Primary Care and Practice Three respectively.

“Therefore, as a Health and Care Partnership together with Bridlington PCN, discussions are now underway with all the GP practices in Bridlington to safely manage the successful transfer of patient care from the aPMS contract holders to the GMS or PMS GP practices and to ensure continuity of care for patients.

“We recognise that some patients and staff may naturally be concerned when hearing this news.

“However, the consensus from clinicians involved is that this is in line with the national direction of travel to create larger practices enabling greater provision of proactive, personalised, coordinated and more integrated health and social care for people, stabilising and securing the future of general practice in Bridlington.

“Under the clinical leadership of the PCN, a range of new roles have already been introduced to support general practice, such as pharmacists, musculo-skeletal practitioners, care navigators, etc. Where possible we’re encouraging people to talk to their Care Navigator (receptionist) and give them some basic information about their health complaint or condition.

Care Navigators are fully trained to identify who may or may not need to see a doctor and they can direct people to another healthcare professional or service where they can get the right treatment more quickly. More information is available at www.GetHelpSooner.co.uk.”

Dr Priya Reddy, Bridlington PCN clinical director said: “Patient care is our top priority.

“I would like to reassure all patients in Bridlington that there will be no disruption to the care and treatment you’re currently receiving.

“We will be working hard as a team to safely and successfully transfer everyone across from one of these practices either to Practice Three or Humber Primary Care.

“Patients do not need to do anything now. We will be taking you with us throughout this journey, keeping you up to date with our plans and progress.

“Over the coming months, patients or households registered with Field House Surgery, Practice One or Wolds View will be contacted with details of what they need to do and when.