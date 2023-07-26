Cllr Tucker listened to a presentation about the health inequalities faced by Bridlington residents, then responded to a range of questions from the packed audience.

BHF chair, Dr Anthony Clarke, said: “Approximately 150 residents attended the North Library while another 21 watched the livestream of this valuable meeting.

“We were very pleased to welcome Councillor Tucker to listen to the public’s concerns.

Councillor David Tucker answers questions at the North Library.

"There were 38 comments/questions from the floor, 55% of which concerned the underuse of Bridlington Hospital, 30% were related to General Practice services (both concerns and expressions of thanks), 10% concerned the need for the voice of Bridlington’s patients to be heard by NHS commissioners and 5% related to NHS 111 and local out of hours service provision.

“We wish to thank the public for their support and for those who have become official BHF members.”

The BHF’s key objective is to protect, improve, and extend the provision of NHS services in Bridlington.

The forum is a group of volunteers representing local residents which seeks to influence healthcare provision through the NHS and East Riding Council.

Services at Bridlington Hospital dominated the meeting

The forum hosts regular meetings throughout the year to keep residents up to date with events and decisions affecting Bridlington.

It also offers ‘a listening ear and a voice to Bridlington and area residents who are concerned about local health care provision’.