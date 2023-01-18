There are also plans to strike again in February if the Government does not organise negotiations over pay and improved patient safety.

Emma Taylor, Information Specialist at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said: “The key reason that we are striking today is that nursing is in crisis.

"This is an action of last resort for us, we don’t want to be on strike today but the Government has left us no choice.

Nurses at Bridlington Hospital are on strike for two days this week due to low pay rises and a shortage in staff.

“It’s been giving nurses under inflation pay rises since 2010, there are not enough nurses on shift and this has all been compounded by low pay in nursing.

“We are simply not attracting and retaining enough nurses to deliver safe patient care.

“It is not just about pay, this is about ensuring that nurses have enough to live on but also that they can provide safe care for their patients.

“The impact for Bridlington is that it could lose more nurses and health care assistants who are delivering the essential care this community needs.

“We had so many members of the public show their support to us today and we are so grateful to this community for keeping behind us so strongly in our fight for fairer pay and better patient care.

“We need the Government to get round the table and start negotiating with the RCN, but they have refused to do that so far.

"We need this to be the turning point and for them to listen and to come and start negotiating.”

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation trust said: “Staff and union representatives have worked together to put in place extensive procedures and processes which focus on maintaining essential services, although these may be staffed differently and there may be delays or other changes for patients.

“During industrial action it is more important than ever that patients consider using appropriate, alternative, services.