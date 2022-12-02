News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Hospital opens new pre-op service to make surgery easier and to cut down travel for locals

Bridlington Hospital offering a new service to make operations at York or Scarborough hospitals easier and more accessible.

By Claudia Bowes
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:47pm

Patients needed pre-assessments to ensure they could undergo anaesthetic and surgery before operations at York or Scarborough hospitals.

Now, Bridlington patients can have their pre-op bloods, ECGs or Covid testing locally.

Lucy Turner, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at York and Scarborough Hospitals said: “After listening to our local community about having to travel for things like bloods or pre-op assessments, we’ve recognised the need to provide a service across all sites.

Bridlington Hospital opens new clinics so that patients can get pre-op assessments locally before going for surgery at York or Scarborough hospitals.

“While people understand they may need to travel for the surgery itself or for specialist treatments, we can now ensure patients can access their local hospital for these pre-op tests and clinic appointments.

Dr Simon Cox, NHS Place Director said: “We welcome the development of this new and local service which, where it is clinically safe to do so, will benefit many people who are receiving care from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust”.

