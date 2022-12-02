Patients needed pre-assessments to ensure they could undergo anaesthetic and surgery before operations at York or Scarborough hospitals.

Now, Bridlington patients can have their pre-op bloods, ECGs or Covid testing locally.

Lucy Turner, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at York and Scarborough Hospitals said: “After listening to our local community about having to travel for things like bloods or pre-op assessments, we’ve recognised the need to provide a service across all sites.

“While people understand they may need to travel for the surgery itself or for specialist treatments, we can now ensure patients can access their local hospital for these pre-op tests and clinic appointments.