Bridlington Hospital wins recognition for surgical hub

Bridlington Hospital has successfully achieved accreditation as an elective surgical hub, demonstrating its commitment to delivering high standards of operational care.

The hub provides faster access to some of the most common surgical procedures, with planned operations ring-fenced. And because the hubs are separated from any emergency services, their surgical beds can be kept free for patients waiting for planned operations, reducing the risk of short-notice cancellations.

The hub at Bridlington Hospital brings together the skills and expertise of staff under one roof, with protected facilities and theatres, helping to deliver shorter waits for surgery.

The surgical hub scheme, run by NHS England’s Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) programme in collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons of England, assesses hubs against a framework of standards to help hubs deliver faster access to some of the most common surgical procedures such as cataract surgeries and hip replacements. It also seeks to assure patients about the high standards of clinical care.

Surgical hubs are part of plans nationally to increase capacity for elective care with more dedicated operating theatres and beds.

Bridlington Hospital is part of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, providing care for patients along the East Coast and as far as Stamford Bridge. It was visited and assessed in April 2025 by the GIRFT team for accreditation and recognition that the hub is working to a defined set of clinical and operational standards on:

the patient pathway

staff and training

clinical governance and outcomes

facilities and ring-fencing

utilisation and productivity.

Bridlington Hospital is one of 49hubs to date that have been accredited. There are 117 hub sites currently in operation in England with 18 new hubs planned. The accreditation scheme has been running since March 2023 with quarterly cohorts to accredit all hubs by April 2026.

While it is not mandatory for trusts to seek accreditation, the long-term goal is for every elective hub to be accredited.

Liz Hill, Associate Chief Operating Officer at the Trust, said: "We're delighted to have Bridlington Hospital recognised as an accredited elective surgical hub. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing efficient, high-quality care for patients.

“By focusing on planned surgeries in a dedicated environment, we can reduce waiting times and improve access to surgery for our patients. This accreditation is a clear indication of the hard work and expertise of our team, and we're proud to be part of the wider effort to enhance elective care across the country."

Professor Tim Briggs, Chair of GIRFT and NHS England’s National Director for Clinical Improvement and Elective Recovery, said: “We have been impressed with the professionalism and enthusiasm of the hub teams who are delivering outstanding care.

“All of the sites we accredited are focused on delivering safe and high-quality care, and an excellent patient experience. GIRFT’s focus is on developing surgical hubs with the aim of improving patient flow so that patients have shorter waits for surgery and, for some procedures, will be more likely to be able to go home on the same day.”