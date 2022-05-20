Bridlington man Sam Berridge joins life-saving Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew as paramedic

Sam Berridge has joined the Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew. Image courtesy of John Gardner Photography

Sam Berridge has been seconded from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust on an initial six-month basis.

The new members form part of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Team, comprising a team of anaesthetic and emergency medicine consultants, and 23 paramedics who work as crew on the two YAA helicopters.

They will help deliver the life-saving service 365 days a year to five million people across Yorkshire.

Sam lives in Bridlington and began his career working in the Coastguard Search and Rescue Team for nine years before joining the ambulance service in 2016.

He worked his way up to team leader before joining the YAA.

He said: “I wanted to work for Yorkshire Air Ambulance because it’s the best air ambulance in the country and brings the very best care to critically ill patients.

“Working in the fantastic small critical care team will allow me to be part of this.”