Bridlington man’s 53-mile fundraising ride to say ‘thank you’ for care at hospitals

Stephen Buckley will cycle from Scarborough Hospital to Hull Royal Infirmary via Castle Hill on Monday, July 18.

When Stephen Buckley broke his neck in 1984, he spent eight weeks in a frame fixed to a bed in Scarborough Hospital and was told the chances of him walking again would be highly unlikely.

After further lifesaving care at Castle Hill Hospital and Hull Royal Infirmary Stephen defied the odds and, not only did he walk again, he has now decided to cycle from Scarborough to Hull to raise funds and say thank you.

He is hoping to raise £500 via a JustGiving page and has already accrued £185 thanks to seven supporters.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen will cycle from Scarborough Hospital to Hull Royal Infirmary via Castle Hill on Monday, July 18.

Stephen said: “With the support of the NHS and these hospitals I am able to go out and do things such as this bike ride.

“I want to give back to the hospitals and hope they can put the money towards helping other patients and give them the fantastic care and support I received. For that I am truly grateful.”

York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity is one of the charities benefitting from Stephen’s efforts.

Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser for the charity, said: “Stephen’s determination to recover and continue to live a full life is inspirational. We wish him well in his challenge.”