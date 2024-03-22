Bridlington Mayoress takes to the skies
Clear blue skies and no wind provided perfect conditions for Diane to finally complete her skydive with Skydive GB at Grindale on Saturday 16th March.
Diane has been fundraising for her husband John Arthur Mayor of Bridlington's charities The Hinge Centre and HEY Mind Homeless Hub.
Both are local charities doing great work for people who are struggling in all sorts of ways.
Diane said: 'It was an amazing experience and the views over Bridlington and Flamborough were truly awesome. I would like to say a huge thank you to Skydive GB and in particular to my instructor Alec who kept me calm and relaxed throughout. Thank you too to everyone who has so generously sponsored me so far.'
Diane's JustGiving page is now closed but if you would like to sponsor her and support these worthy charities donations can be made at the Town Council office on Marshall Avenue.