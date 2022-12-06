Colin Lambert, newly appointed chairman of the U3A Charity in Bridlington, sported a fantastic Movember moustache as did his father Clifford Lambert.

Mr Lambert’s father was the captain of the renowned rugby team Featherstone Rovers and is their oldest standing player.

He is 92, walks two miles a day and is an inspirational example of why Movember matters.

(L to R) Colin Lambert and his father Clifford Lambert outside local family business Breterton's, which they both frequent for a morning coffee and chat.

Mr Lambert explained that both his father and his ex father-in-law noticed blood in their urine during the same week.

Mr Lambert’s father went to the doctors the same day and 20 years later he has survived bladder and prostate cancer.

Sadly, his ex father-in-law ignored the signs and 12 months later he was dead.

Mr Lambert said: “I grow a moustache every November because it is the perfect conversation starter for men's health.

Colin Lambert showing off his Movember moustache which he uses as a talking point for men's health awareness.

“Why do men hide their emotions? Because from the moment men are born they’re told ‘you're a big boy, bigs boys don't cry’.

“Talk to any man over a certain age and they go to the loo six times a night- they joke about it. That is a sign that something is happening to the prostate- men ignore the symptoms.

“Men have to take better care of themselves. My dad is a brilliant example of that.”

Mr Lambert at the age of 69 is training to be a gym instructor and personal trainer, with the support of Bridlington Leisure Centre who are allowing free usage of their services so he can finish his course.

Both Mr Lambert and his father are examples of why men need to take control of their health and why raising awareness through Movember is so important.

Other Movember efforts have taken place throughout Bridlington, with the Moteam having a successful campaign and raising a total of £7,700.00.

They held a number of popular events throughout November such as the Movember Cup, MoDarts and Mofest.

These events have all been vital towards their fundraising efforts as well as many of their team members taking on physical challenges throughout the month of November.