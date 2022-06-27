Bridlington Primary Care Network creating a new, dedicated hub to support learning disability patients

Joanne Roche is a health care assistant from Practice 3 who will be running the clinics for learning disability patients on Saturdays when the Medical Centre is much quieter. Photo submitted

The project will provide the checks in one place at a hub in the Medical Centre on Station Avenue.

Patients will be invited to visit the venue and be seen by staff from the PCN team who also work for local practices.

Joanne Roche is a health care assistant from Practice 3 who will be running the clinics on Saturdays when the Medical Centre is much quieter.

Following the end of lockdown, many people are still having to isolate or deal with poor mental health and anxiety.

Some are very cautious about accessing health care and the team at the PCN has taken the opportunity to reach out to their learning disability patients to reassure them that it is safe to visit and ask for help.

The new hub is being created to provide a calm and welcoming environment.

There will be access to useful information in easy read format if needed, more holistic help, and trained staff will be on hand including Social Prescriber.

Around 500 patients over the age of 14 in Bridlington are on the learning disability register.

They may live independently in the community with or without carer support, perhaps at home with their carers such as family, or in one of Bridlington’s homes which care for those with a learning disability of which there are seven in Bridlington providing residential support.

Dr Priya Reddy, clinical director for Bridlington PCN, said: “Having the ability to offer this patient group a quiet clinic is already proving popular and we hope once the hub is fully working all patients from across Bridlington especially those who may not have accessed a check recently, will be more confident to visit us.