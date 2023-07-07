Residents are being strongly urged to attend the meeting with Councillor David Tucker, East Riding Council’s new Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Care.

Cllr Tucker is keen to visit Bridlington to hear for himself residents’ concerns over failing healthcare, especially at the town’s hospital.

Following last week’s shock announcement denying Bridlington a much-needed Community Diagnostics Centre, Bridlington’s Ward Councillors have acted quickly and decisively.

A cross-party group has collectively raised growing concerns over falling NHS investment in the county’s largest town. Photo: Phil Hutchinson.

Bridlington Health Forum chair, Dr Anthony Clarke, said: “We are delighted that Cllr Tucker is coming to hear the views of residents over growing inequalities of healthcare provision in our town. The NHS’s decision to invest in diagnostics in many other towns but not yet in Bridlington is another example of growing inequality of coastal healthcare provision.”

Local ward councillors believe the meeting will help refocus council attention on healthcare in Bridlington.

Bridlington ward councillor Andy Walker said: “There is growing concern that resident’s views are not being heard or acted on.

”As councillors we are all working hard to change this, but it’s so very important that residents come along to the meeting on Saturday, July 15 to have their own views heard.