Bridlington residents to have their say about services with new health survey

Bridlington residents have the change to voice their opinions on the town’s services through a new Health and Wellbeing Strategy survey, which is open until the end of the month.

Bridlington has a registered GP population of over 41,000 patients.

Although the East Riding of Yorkshire overall has relatively good health outcomes, there remain pockets of deprivation- these are most densely concentrated in the Bridlington area.

The town demonstrates several challenges, including:

an ageing population with lots of people of retirement age

difficulties in recruitment in health and care jobs

pockets of significantly low-income levels

higher levels of substance misuse

limitations on transport to access surrounding areas.

To help inform the Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) strategy, they are hosting a short survey to understand the community’s thoughts and feelings around current services and what they feel is important for people’s health and well-being.

The closing date for this survey is Friday 30th August 2024.

Visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Y8ZW4L/ to access the survey.

For those who require the questionnaire in an alternative format (including large print or alternative languages), or need additional support to complete this questionnaire, call (01482) 672156 or email [email protected].