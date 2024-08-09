Bridlington residents to have their say about services with new health survey
Bridlington has a registered GP population of over 41,000 patients.
Although the East Riding of Yorkshire overall has relatively good health outcomes, there remain pockets of deprivation- these are most densely concentrated in the Bridlington area.
The town demonstrates several challenges, including:
- an ageing population with lots of people of retirement age
- difficulties in recruitment in health and care jobs
- pockets of significantly low-income levels
- higher levels of substance misuse
- limitations on transport to access surrounding areas.
To help inform the Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) strategy, they are hosting a short survey to understand the community’s thoughts and feelings around current services and what they feel is important for people’s health and well-being.
The closing date for this survey is Friday 30th August 2024.
Visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Y8ZW4L/ to access the survey.
For those who require the questionnaire in an alternative format (including large print or alternative languages), or need additional support to complete this questionnaire, call (01482) 672156 or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.