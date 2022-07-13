Bridlington residents urged to nominate their healthcare heroes for ‘Patients Choice’ award

Bridlington Hospital

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is appealing to the public to nominate a staff member or team from their local hospitals or community services, who they feel deserve special recognition.

Patients and families are invited to submit their suggestions for individuals or teams for the ‘Patients’ Choice’ award to say thank you.

Simon Morritt, chief executive of the Trust, said: “After a tough three years for the NHS, it is even more important this year to share, celebrate and recognise excellent work, and it is always an honour and a great source of pride to listen to stories of outstanding care from patients.”