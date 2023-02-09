The vaccine will be offered to primary school children (Reception to Year Six) and eligible secondary school children (Year Seven to Nine) who missed their in-school vaccine clinic.

In Bridlington, the flu vaccination catch-up clinic will take place at the Cornerstone Church, on February 16, between 9am - 3pm.

There will also be sessions across the East Riding including Hull, Beverley and Driffield.

As children can catch and spread flu easily vaccination will not just help protect them, but also others who are vulnerable to flu.

Younger children aged two or three can also get their vaccine at these clinics if an older sibling is getting vaccinated at the same time.

Flu vaccination for those up to the age of 18 is just a quick nasal spray in each nostril - so no pain or fuss.

IntraHealth can also offer the injectable vaccination for those who require it for religious, medical, or dietary reasons.

Public health nurse consultant Zoe Stevens, said: “Parents of children in the East Riding are encouraged to take up this extra opportunity for flu vaccination if their child missed their in-school clinic last term or in January.

“It’s not too late as the flu season will continue into spring and the vaccine changes every year depending on the strains of flu in circulation.

“An annual flu vaccination offers the best protection against serious illness and reduces the spread."

