Practice One patients were successfully transferred to Drs Reddy & Nunn on January 10, and will be followed by Wolds View Patients on February 21 and Field House Surgery on March 14.

Dr Nicole Nunn, GP Partner at Drs Reddy & Nunn said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all our new patients and staff and are making good progress on identifying the additional space that we need to accommodate everyone.

“In the short term, we are planning to provide some, not all, general practice services on the Bridlington Hospital site as a branch surgery of our practice.

Dr Priya Reddy, Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN) , Clinical Director and Partner at Drs Reddy & Nunn.

“This will enable us to continue to provide daily appointments with a wide range of trained clinicians to all our patients which, on booking, could be offered at either the Medical Centre or Bridlington and District Hospital.”

To accommodate the new patients and staff at Drs Reddy & Nunn, there is work underway to redesign spaces at the Station Avenue Medical Centre.

This will create a single reception area for the practice and increase the number of clinical rooms.

The Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN) has reached agreement with the Smile Foundation for space at the Crown Building which will become a base for the PCN team.

Dr Priya Reddy, Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN), Clinical Director and Partner at Drs Reddy & Nunn said: “Having a dedicated base for the PCN management and clinical team is fantastic and will further nurture the environment of one team working across both GP practices to better share learning, clinical leadership and mentorship.”

“We are aware of patient concerns regarding telephone access and this is being considered as part of the IT/Infrastructure planning including, where needed, the possibility of new telephone systems.”

Matthew Handley, General Manager at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have successfully recruited five additional administrative staff to our Humber Primary Care Practice in Bridlington. These staff members join us very soon, and we expect this to improve accessibility on the telephones."