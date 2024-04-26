Bridlington will have only one NHS dentist for the whole town after another practitioner goes private

MyDentist is the only dental practice in Bridlington that offers NHS dental care, with only one full-time NHS dentist. Photo: Google Maps

The town has lost all but one of their NHS dentists, and waiting lists are getting long.

MyDentist, located on Quay Road, is the last practise to offer NHS care in Bridlington. Since 2022, when two other NHS dentists closed, it has been the sole provider of NHS dental care in the town. However, it’s capacity is set to significantly reduce, with one of their remaining NHS dentists making the decision to move to privatised care instead. This means only one NHS dentist remains at MyDentist.

MyDentist said to the BBC: "Unfortunately, from June 1, the number of NHS dentists we have at the practice will reduce and that will limit our capacity."

MyDentist are also not currently taking on anymore NHS patients, with those seeking appointments being asked to go private.

Bridlington has approximately 35,000 residents, who will now have to pay for private care or travel to other areas for dental care if they are not already registered.