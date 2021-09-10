Broadacres expands mental health team after winning new contract to support more people in North Yorkshire

Broadacres will now provide its specialist services at supported housing schemes in Hambleton, Richmondshire, Scarborough and Ryedale, after being successful in a tender awarded by North Yorkshire County Council.

In addition, and for the first time, the housing association will also deliver floating support to people living in their own homes in these communities, who are struggling with their mental health.

This comes as figures issued recently revealed that mental health referrals across England have increased by almost a fifth compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The new contract, which starts in October and runs for two years (with an option for two further years), will enable Broadacres to support 22 people living in supported accommodation and a further 41 people in their own homes (either owner-occupiers or tenants).

Support within supported accommodation and for people living in their own homes will include financial planning, personal administration, building social networks and relationships, participating in meaningful activities and working to improve their health and well-being.

Sarah Beniams, Broadacres’ Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Scheme Manager, said: “We’re delighted to have been successful in this new tender and to be able to continue and expand the support we give to people struggling with their mental wellbeing.

“The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone, but particularly those with mental health issues, so with the best of the pandemic now hopefully behind us we can concentrate on providing help and support to individuals across North Yorkshire.”

As part of the new contract, Broadacres is now in the process of expanding its team of mental health support workers, bringing the total number of dedicated staff up from six to 13.