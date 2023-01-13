Business representatives invited to tour new Scarborough Hospital expansion site

Jo Thompson, leader of the Scarborough Business Ambassadors, said people will be amazed at the scale of the project and the rate at which it is progressing.

"I hope the business community will join us at our new Business Breakfast Club which is working alongside the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity to host a special meeting, including a tour of the new-look hospital as it is being built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do hope people will be able to attend ... let's show the health service and all its employees how much we value them and how we can support them."

Scarborough Hospital

The event takes place on Thursday January 26, at the Postgraduate Centre at Scarborough Hospital, from 8am to 9.30am, followed by the tour.

Tickets (price £10) may be purchased at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ScarboroughBusinessAmbassadorsBusinessBreakfastClub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceeds will go to the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal at Scarborough Hospital, which is set up to raise money for the improved patient experience at the new hospital including family rooms, relaxation spaces and more.

Mrs Thompson said: "At our last meeting, SBA director Su Richings introduced the appeal to raise £400,000 for projects to make a stay in hospital a more pleasant experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business breakfast will raise funds for the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal

"In support of the appeal, we agreed that a business club would be created."

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any questions or special requirements for January 26, contact Maya Liversidge at the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity on 01723 236210 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad