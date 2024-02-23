Call for Bridlington residents to deliver their views on hospital travel

Bridlington Health Forum is encouraging people to take part in a survey looking at patient and visitor travel experiences to and from hospital appointments.

The questionnaire, developed by York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is now taking views of residents with the deadline Wednesday, March 6.

The trust said: “This survey will ask you about your experience of travel and transport to our hospital sites. Please think about your most recent visit to one of our hospitals to answer the questions.

"Your answers will be anonymous and answers you give will not affect the treatment and care you receive.

"Information received will help to inform the trust’s travel plan and our ongoing review of active travel, with an aim to make improvements to stakeholder travel experiences.

"There are 11 short questions and it takes around five minutes to complete.”

A Bridlington Health Forum spokesperson said: “Lots of complaints Bridlington Health Forum get is about having to travel excessive distances to appointments.

"We have been pushing for more local appointments and this will give people the chance to have their say.”