Cancer inequalities on Yorkshire’s coast spotlighted in run-up to Yorkshire Day

In the lead-up to Yorkshire Day (1 August), Yorkshire Cancer Research brought its ‘White Rose’ campaign to the Yorkshire coast, using mobile digital billboards to shine a spotlight on the region’s cancer inequalities.

Evidence shows people living in coastal areas are more likely to die from cancer than in other areas of the country.

At Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, the charity’s ‘digivan’ revealed some people who live on Yorkshire’s coast have to travel more than one hour for cancer treatment.

This means they may be less likely to take up the offer of some treatments, and less likely to complete their treatment, due to the time and financial and physical costs involved in travelling.

Anne Thackeray, a 64-year-old retired nurse from Scarborough, travels to Harrogate to receive research-backed cancer exercise treatment.

Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington were among several key locations visited during the charity’s regional tour, each chosen to highlight the unique challenges communities face in preventing, diagnosing, and treating cancer.

By spotlighting the Yorkshire Coast, the charity is broadcasting a bold call for the Government to consider the needs of Yorkshire in the National Cancer Plan, which is due to be published later this year.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive: “Yorkshire Day is a moment to celebrate our region’s rich culture, history, landscape and identity. However, in Yorkshire, people are more likely to get cancer and more likely to die from it than almost anywhere else in England. What does it mean to be proud of our home if we can’t protect the people who live there?

“We’re inviting everyone who loves Yorkshire – whether for its windswept moors, bustling markets or vibrant cities – to come together and demand for the Government to address health inequalities and ensure a cancer-free future for all.”

Earlier this year, the charity published its landmark White Rose Cancer Report, a review of evidence that highlights the most urgent action required so more people in Yorkshire and beyond can live longer healthier lives, free from cancer.

The charity’s four key recommendations for better prevention, earlier diagnosis, improved treatment and fairer funding for Yorkshire could help put an end to historic health disparities.

The White Rose Cancer Report recommendations are:

Prevent more cancers and tackle smoking by automatically enrolling people into stop smoking support across more NHS services. Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer deaths in the country and is Yorkshire's biggest cancer killer. Diagnose cancer sooner by improving access to cancer screening programmes and introducing innovative new screening programmes that are properly funded. Too many people in Yorkshire are diagnosed at a late stage when cancer is often harder to treat and survival less likely. A higher proportion of people are diagnosed through an emergency route, such as A&E, in Yorkshire compared to the national average, and some areas have very low rates of participation in screening. Improve cancer survivalby making research-backed exercise treatment available to everyone after a cancer diagnosis. Global evidence shows cancer exercise treatment reduces the risk of death and reduces the risk of cancer returning, but despite this, just one in 20 people living with cancer in Yorkshire have taken part in a specialised exercise programme, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the charity in 2023. Give Yorkshire its fair share of cancer research funding to help save more lives. Yorkshire is home to 8% of the UK’s population, but the region receives only 5% of health research funding. Where you live should not determine whether you can take part in pioneering research and benefit from the latest treatments.

Following surgery, she chose to travel twice a week to attend Active Together, a research-backed cancer exercise treatment service. Funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, it is designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre to help people prepare for and recover from cancer.

With nothing similar offered near her, Anne has to take a bus and two trains to take part in the closest service, which is located at the Yorkshire Cancer Research centre in Harrogate.

Anne said: “Active Together is a fantastic exercise service which massively improved my health. After my cancer treatment, everyday actions like kneeling to clean the kitchen cupboards suddenly became really challenging. I had difficulty getting up off the floor, but thanks to Active Together I learned how to lift myself up and take the pressure off my knees. Exercising regularly also improved my wellbeing and gave me hope that the cancer would not return.

“Active Together is a treasure for people with cancer that should not be lost, and I would love to see the service brought to the Scarborough community. It’s staggering when you think about how many people experience this disease, and it would be fantastic if a service like this was rolled out not only across Yorkshire, but the whole country, so everyone with cancer could benefit.”

More than 1,000 people have now pledged to send symbolic white roses – well-loved as the iconic emblem of Yorkshire – to Health Secretary, Wes Streeting in September as part of a growing public movement calling for urgent action.

Cancer researchers, political leaders, people with cancer and their loved ones have signed up to send the same message to Westminster: our voices will be heard.

Dr Kathryn Scott continued: “The white rose has long been symbolic of the region’s independence, resilience and community, and it has now grown to represent more than hundreds of voices, determined to bring health equality to their home. Join us this Yorkshire Day and send a white rose to London to help save more lives in our region.”

To find out more and send a rose to London: www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/SendAWhiteRose