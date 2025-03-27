If you, or someone you care about is thinking of quitting smoking, visit www.yestoquit.co.uk to find out more and get in touch with your free, local quit smoking service today.

A ‘Yes to Quit’ campaign to encourage people to give up smoking has been launched across TV, radio, transport links and social media in East Yorkshire.

It asks audiences ‘What will you miss?’ more than smoking – such as weddings, births or quality time with others – that two in three smokers will not experience because they die prematurely.

The campaign features a hard-hitting film, depicting a father missing out on his daughter’s wedding.

The campaign has been coordinated by the Centre for Excellence Team for Tobacco Control in NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), working alongside neighbouring ICBs and all 15 local authorities across the wider Yorkshire and Humber region.

Nigel Wells, executive clinical director for NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB said: “This campaign is a stark reminder that smoking kills two in three long-term smokers – claiming around 7,500 lives each year in Yorkshire and Humber alone.

“That’s why we are uniting with neighbouring ICB areas to share the same message, help people quit and protect future generations from ever starting.

“We all want the same thing: to encourage as many people as possible to seek help and support to successfully stop smoking and improve their health, and this campaign shows the power of partnerships and what we can achieve when we work together.”

Scott Crosby, associate director for the Humber and North Yorkshire Centre for Excellence in Tobacco Control said: “The Third Reading of the historic Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a once-in-a-generation chance to protect people from this uniquely lethal product and make it easier for smokers to quit for good.

“Most people who smoke want to stop, and with the right support – whether stop smoking services, quitting aids, or switching completely to vaping – it’s much easier.

“Thousands successfully quit every year and live healthier, longer lives and our campaign hopes to drive more people than ever before to quit for good.

“If you’ve tried before, don’t stop trying. Your next attempt could be the one that works.”

If you, or someone you care about is thinking of quitting smoking, visit www.yestoquit.co.uk to find out more and get in touch with your free, local quit smoking service today.