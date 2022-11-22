Placard-carrying carers are expected to stop shoppers in their tracks during a rally in Scarborough town centre on Saturday November 26.

Staff from Scarborough-based Saint Cecilia’s Care Group are staging the rally as part of a recruitment drive to employ more nurses across its local homes.

They will be getting the message across that a career in social care is a rewarding and fulfilling job.

Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “We are looking to recruit, in particular nursing staff for our homes and want to stage something eye-catching in the town centre.

“Many people don’t even realise that there are nursing careers within social care so that is the first thing we want to get across.

“Our nurses make a real difference to our residents’ lives and can get to know them and support them and their families, which is really rewarding.

“We also want people to know the benefits of a nursing role with us in social care – an attractive salary, including a welcome bonus, flexible hours, small teams, leadership and career progression opportunities and good autonomy in their role.

“We have many other job opportunities at Saint Cecilia’s and hope people will stop and say hello on Saturday and learn a little more about working with us.”