Care group to stage Scarborough demonstration over social care reform

A North Yorkshire social care company will stage a demonstration in Scarborough to call for urgent Government reform and is urging other providers to do something similar to support a national day of action.

Some staff from Saint Cecilia’s Care Group will gather at its nursing home in Scarborough on Tuesday February 25 to call on the Government to save social care.

At the same time, Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman, Mike Padgham and Director Aaron Padgham will be representing the company and the provider organisation, The Independent Care Group (ICG), at the national day of action in London.

Mike Padgham said: “Across Saint Cecilia’s and the Independent Care Group we are keen to have our voices heard, to support the national day of action and to tell the Government that we have had enough and social care deserves better.

“We hope others across the country will join us in sending a clear message to the Government that we need reform.

“Staff from Saint Cecilia’s Care Group will be gathering at our nursing home on Filey Road, Scarborough whilst Aaron and I join the day of action in London.

“We will be calling on the Government to properly reform and fund social care so that providers across the country can provide the best services they can for those who need care.

“We are campaigning for social care reform to happen and to happen now, not wait until the results of the commission on social care, which won’t finally report until 2028, which is too long to wait.

“We have already been waiting more than 30 years for reform and cannot wait any longer. The Government cannot fix the NHS without fixing social care first.

“Social care providers have an abundance of experience and expertise and are ready, willing and able to work with the Government to find solutions, all we seek is the opportunity.”

The day of action, organised by Providers Unite, a coalition of social care representatives, will call on the Government to review the impact the proposed increase in Employer’s National Insurance Contributions and rise in the National Living Wage will have on social care.

Campaigners want the Government to make social care exempt from the National Insurance increase or make more funding available to help social care providers meet rising costs.

The nursing home and Saint Cecilia’s Alba Rose Care Home in Pickering are included in a video being used to promote the day of action.

The song has been co-written by iCG Marketing Executive Brian Johnson and performed by co-writer, Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Boo Hewerdine.

It is raising money for the Care Workers Charity. The song will be performed live during the day of action.