Cervical screening call by Bridlington Primary Care Network as part of awareness week

Nurses Helen Templeman (Humber Primary Care), Janice Wilford (Practice 1), and Alison Johnson and Miriam Ireland (Practice 3). Photo submitted

All women and people with a cervix between age 25 and 64 can go for regular cervical screening, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Shockingly, two women die every day from cervical cancer, yet it is one of the most preventable. All the Bridlington Practices offer the service, and in addition, the Primary Care Network offers appointments as part of the ‘Improving Access’ service at weekends.

Weekend clinics are proving popular as many women have childcare at the weekends and the team hopes it makes it easier to find a suitable time.

Cervical screening is not a test for cancer, but screening helps prevent cervical cancer by checking for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) which causes nearly all cervical cancers.

Bridlington Primary Care Network is encouraging people to come forward without delay, especially if they have missed their appointment in the past. A 15 minute appointment could save their life.

Helen Templeman, one of the local Bridlington practice nurses based at Humber Primary Care, said: “It’s all about taking some time to give care to yourself.”

Janice Wilford, a practice nurse from Practice 1, said: “We are here to help make your screening appointment as relaxed as possible and answer any questions you may have.

“Perhaps you are 24 or 25 and have just been invited to your first screening appointment. If you have any concerns please book in to see your practice nurse team who will be happy to reassure you.”