Chair of Trust that runs Scarborough Hospital announces resignation less than two years in the role

Alan Downey, the chair of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has said that he will be stepping down from the role later this month.

He said it had been “a privilege” to be chair “albeit for a relatively short period” and added that he would be “sorry to say goodbye to such a wonderful group of people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Downey took over as chair in February 2022, having held a number of non-executive roles including chair of South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Alan Downey will leave his role after less than 2 years.

It has been announced that Mark Chamberlain will assume the role of interim chair as the Trust begins the process of recruiting a new chair over the summer.

Mr Chamberlain is a non-executive director on the board of the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and a former deputy chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departing chair of the Trust, Mr Downey said: “Both as chair and as a local resident and patient, I have always been hugely impressed by the kindness, dedication and professionalism of the people who work in the Trust, in both clinical and non-clinical roles.

“They are what makes the NHS great, and I wish them every success in all their future endeavours.”

Simon Morritt, chief executive of the NHS Trust, said: “Alan has led our board through the beginnings of our recovery from the pandemic and some of the most challenging times our organisation has experienced.

“He has always championed the interests of the people we serve – patients, families and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has also been a powerful advocate for the people who work here and for expanding and developing our workforce to meet the needs of our population.”

Mr Morritt added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him, and on behalf of the board I thank him for his commitment to the trust and our staff throughout his time as chair. I wish him well for the future.”