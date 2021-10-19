Chance to learn more about jobs in healthcare at Careers Fair at Scarborough GP Practice

Lawrence House surgery. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The event at Lawrence House surgery in Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough, is on Tuesday October 26 from 5pm til 8pm, and will offer people the opportunity to come and talk about careers in health with an experienced GP Practice team.

Visitors will be able to discuss the hundreds of varied jobs available within general practice and speak to healthcare professionals, as well as support staff who work at the surgery.

Dr Alistair Crosswaite, GP Partner at Central Healthcare, part of Haxby Group, said: “There are lots of great opportunities in healthcare and Scarborough is a great place to live.

"And it’s not just about doctors and nurses – there are pharmacist, physiotherapy and receptionist roles available, as well as a chance to work as part of Haxby Group’s business intelligence team, finance team and care navigator team.

“As a group we have 13 surgery sites and so you may get the chance to train to work in more senior roles within our practice group. We also have roles involving travel to York and Hull surgery sites.”

Mark Coultate, advanced clinical practitioner (ACP) partner and paramedic at Haxby Group progressed from working as a paramedic to becoming one of the first advanced practitioners to become a partner at the GP practice.

He said: “Primary care is changing at a phenomenal rate and we’re now seeing an increasingly diverse range of people working here.

"As an ACP I manage patients independently and offer varied skills which frees up our doctors to deal with more complex patients.”

Matthew Hudson, general manager, said: “I know more than anyone the opportunities available in general practice.

"I myself started as an apprentice trainee in a GP Practice when I was just 16 and I am now a fully qualified general manager.

"It has been a great experience in which I’ve met so many great, ambitious people and would highly recommend general management in healthcare as a career pathway.”

Anyone is welcome to the careers event which runs from 5pm til 8pm on Tuesday 26 October.