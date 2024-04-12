Changes to Whitby Hospital’s out-of-hours GP service are not expected to impact the provision in Scarborough.

Scarborough Hospital Google Maps

Whitby Hospital has confirmed that following a change of provider its out-of-hours GP service will be provided via telephone from Scarborough Hospital.

Following the change of provider to Nimbuscare which took over the service this week, the out-of-hours service for urgent assessment and care has had to be accessed via NHS 111.

Whitby Hospital’s out-of-hours GP will be based at Scarborough Hospital and “should the need arise for a GP to see a patient at Whitby Hospital, they will travel from Scarborough Hospital, ensuring attendance is timely”.

Concerns had been raised that this could impact the level of services in the Scarborough area, with some locals highlighting the fact that the GP would be on-site at Whitby Hospital on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm – 6pm.

However, the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Scarborough Hospital, said it did not expect the changes to have an impact locally.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “We don’t anticipate any impact on the Scarborough population from this change in provider.”

Concerns remain about the change of provider at Whitby Hospital, amid unconfirmed reports of job losses.

The new provider, Nimbuscare Ltd, has not responded to the LDRS’ request for a comment.

Alison Hume, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “These cuts have been carried out without any consultation.

“If reports are true, drivers based at Whitby Hospital who previously drove doctors to see patients at home have lost their jobs and I understand around five jobs have gone.”

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, the Conservative parliamentary candidate said: “I am appalled at the lack of communication with local residents and the short notice the community has been given.