​Bridlington and the Wolds MP ​Charlie Dewhirst.

Charlie Dewhirst, Member of Parliament for Bridlington and The Wolds, has shown his support to people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS).

The MP attended a Parliamentary event hosted by the MS Society, to learn about issues facing the multiple sclerosis (MS) community ahead of MS Awareness Week.

The event – which followed the Government’s recently announced plans to change disability benefits – saw MPs from across the political spectrum meet with people affected by MS.

Mr Dewhirst talked to people with MS about the challenges they are facing.

Nearly 4,000 people with MS live in and around Bridlington and The Wolds, with over 150,000 people living with the condition across the United Kingdom.

The condition affects the brain and spinal cord, impacting how people move, think and feel. Symptoms are different for everybody and often invisible, but once diagnosed, MS stays with you for life, and over time your symptoms can get worse.

Many people with MS rely on disability benefits like Personal Independence Payment (PIP) to help manage the extra costs of their condition.

Mr Dewhirst said: “I’m proud to join the MS Society in speaking up for the MS community.

“Working in collaboration with the charity, I look forward to drawing attention to the challenges that people with MS face. Nearly 200 people are diagnosed with MS in our local area each year, so I want to remind them that I am here to listen to how the condition affects them and what I can do to help.”

