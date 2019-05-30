Child airlifted to hospital after incident at Lightwater Valley

A six-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at Lightwater Valley.

Emergency services, including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and North Yorkshire Police, were called to the theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital.

"His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified.

"Officers remain at the scene."

The child was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by Yorkshire Air Ambulances Topcliffe aircraft.