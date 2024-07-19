Community roadshow coming to Bridlington Spa for residents to share views and experiences of cancer
The community engagement roadshow series, which consists of lots of different events across the region, is being organised by Humber and North Yorkshire Cancer Alliance to:
- raise awareness and improve understanding of cancer
- gain greater insight into any barriers to presenting early with cancer symptoms and attending cancer screening
- gain a deeper understanding of people’s experience of using cancer services
The roadshow will visit many cities and towns in Yorkshire and the Humber, including Bridlington.
The event will take place on Wednesday, July 31, from 10am until 3pm at Bridlington Spa.
Cancer Alliance staff and colleagues from various partners will engage in conversations with people who have been treated for cancer, or members of the public to understand their understanding of and attitudes towards the disease.
Lucy Turner, Managing Director, said: “Humber and North Yorkshire Cancer Alliance has a proud record of using the views of cancer patients and members of public to influence our work and the work of our partners.
“Our community engagement roadshow series will provide invaluable insight about people’s views on cancer and experiences of the disease, particularly in communities in our region which experience the greatest health inequalities and perhaps do not feel that their voice is heard at times.”
People who are unable to attend any of the Cancer Alliance’s community engagement roadshow events can still share their views and experiences by completing an online survey.
Email [email protected] for more information about the Cancer Alliance’s community engagement roadshow series
