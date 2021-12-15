Appeal for vaccine site volunteers in battle against Omicron variant

Hull and East Riding’s NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) said they were working around the clock to find more vaccination site and recruit staff.

Hull and East Riding’s NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) said on Facebook they were working around the clock to find more vaccination site and recruit staff.

The CCGs added people could now sign up to a list used by officials to hire recruits from the general public, who would be paid.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday (December 12) that the target to get booster jabs to all adults was being brought forward a month. Mr Johnson added the target date had been brought forward to the end of this month to help curb a potential tidal wave in Omicron variant cases.

The Prime Minister said: “I am afraid we are now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant, Omicron, and we must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection to keep our friends and loved ones safe.

“Earlier, the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers raised the Covid Alert level to 4, its second highest level, because of the evidence that Omicron is doubling here in the UK every two to three days.

“So we must act now.

“We are launching the Omicron Emergency Boost, a national mission unlike anything we have done before in the vaccination programme, to Get Boosted Now.”

The Hull and East Riding CCGs said it was aiming to offer booster jabs to all over 18s from this week.

But they added they needed more staff to help achieve the Government’s goal.

The CCGs stated: “The Prime Minister announced that the NHS will seek to provide booster vaccinations to anyone over the age of 18 from this week.

“Vaccination teams across Humber, Coast and Vale are working around the clock to identify more vaccination sites and recruit additional staff to support this ambitious goal.

“If you could help us to deliver vaccinations to our local population we’re keen to hear from you.

“We are asking you to consider registering with the Humber, Coast and Vale Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Bank and take up paid opportunities in support of the vaccination programme.

“This does not provide a guarantee of work but does allow for the opportunity to offer you employment as and when the need arises in your local area.

“The roles available will vary however they may include administration, health care assistant duties and if appropriately trained, vaccinating.

“Thank you for your support.”