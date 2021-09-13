Big rise in Scarborough's coronavirus infection rate over the past week as it remains above national average

Graphic from North Yorkshire County Council.

The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 391, a rise of 58 on this time last week.

There were 425 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 61 each day.

It means that Scarborough's rate remains well above the average England which stands at 319 per 100,000 and the North Yorkshire average which is now 342.

Harrogate has the highest rate in the county at 424.

Hambleton has the lowest rate currently in North Yorkshire at 274.

Schools across the county returned last week, with pupils being tested before they set foot in the classroom.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Scarborough and York has risen by one to 47, with the number of patients requiring intensive care up by two to six.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-test

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.