Bridlington residents urged to get Covid jab before Christmas
The team working in Practice 3 at the Medical Centre said they are really keen to help as many local people access their Covid jab before Christmas.
This could be the very first jab, the second one which must be at least eight weeks after the first, or the booster jab at 90 days or more following the second jab.
In addition, if anyone is immune suppressed and have not accessed their third dose the team want to arrange an appointment.
A Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN) spokesperson said: “All people need to do is call for an appointment on a dedicated line which has been set up. The telephone number is 01262 410486 and it is manned 9am to 5pm each day.”
The clinical director for Bridlington PCN, Dr Priya Reddy, said: “Please don’t delay to get your jab, come along before our cases locally rise further.”