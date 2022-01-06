The borough’s infection rate has increased rapidly over the Christmas period, with cases now reaching a new highest peak on a daily basis – and they have now more than doubled since Boxing Day.

Scarborough borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 1,375, a rise of 692 in the week to January 2.

There were 1,495 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days to January 2, the latest available data, an average of 213 each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is below the average in England, which stands at 1,769 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 1,566.

The borough has the lowest infection rate in the county, and Selby has the highest at 1,969.

Hambleton currently has the second-lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 1,434.

There are 106 patients being treated for coronavirus in York and Scarborough NHS Trust hospitals, including three in intensive care, as of January 6.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Ayton and Snainton had 1,220 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 30, a rise of 132 per cent from the week before.

Barrowcliff and Northstead had 1,063 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 30, a rise of 31 per cent from the week before.

Esk Valley and Runswick Coast had 1,002 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 30, a rise of 61 per cent from the week before.

Scarborough Town and North Bay had 770 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 30, a rise of 53 per cent from the week before.