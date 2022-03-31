Covid cases across the East Riding increased by almost 30%, new figures show

The number of new cases between March 18 and March 24 was at 3,229, up from 2,491 during March 11 to March 17. Photo: Richard Ponter

The UK’s rocketing coronavirus rates are now beginning to slow, official figures show.

There were 605,313 cases in the week ending March 24, just 6% higher than the week before - an indication that the latest wave may soon peak.

But this nationwide picture disguises huge regional variations.

At a regional level, the North East of England has seen case rates rise by a third (33%) in just a week, to 775 cases per 100,000 residents.

The second highest weekly rise was in Yorkshire and the Humber, which saw case rates rise by a quarter (25%) in a week, to 742 cases per 100,000 residents.

Scotland still had the highest overall case rate in the week to March 24, at 1,411 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West, with 1,292 cases per 100,000 residents. The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 460 cases per 100,000 residents - although in Wales, lateral flow test results are not counted in the case numbers.

The current BA.2 wave has seen case rates hit the second highest level in the pandemic so far, after the Omicron wave of the past winter.

Across the UK, hospitalisations are at about half the numbers seen at their peak, in January 2021, while the number of deaths is well below those seen before the vaccine rollout.

But high case rates, and the resulting absences, are still causing disruption in schools and hospitals.