A nurse prepares a Covid vaccine jab.

Everyone who is eligible will be contacted by the NHS and offered a jab six months after their first booster over the spring and early summer.

Dr Charles Parker, NHS North Yorkshire CCG Clinical Chair, said: "I would encourage anyone who's eligible to get their spring booster jab when they are offered it to give themselves and their families the best possible protection against coronavirus.

"I would also encourage anyone who has not received their first, second or third doses to also come forward and it's never too late. You can access these jabs at local walk-in vaccination clinics which continue to be available across North Yorkshire and York.

Volunteers at Scarborough's rugby club vaccination centre, before it closed.

"People will be contacted by the NHS when they become eligible for a vaccination and we are encouraging people to wait until they receive this notification rather than contact their GP practice."

Booster jabs can only be given six months after the previous vaccination. Eligible patients can either visit a walk-in centre or make an appointment via the National Booking Service.

In Scarborough, pop-up vaccination clinics have now closed due to a fall in demand. Provision for the spring booster campaign will take place at Lawrence House Medical Centre on Belgrave Crescent.

Who is eligible for a vaccine?

As throughout the vaccination programme, those whose clinical need is greatest will be prioritised.

The current spring booster programme eligibility includes:

• Spring boosters for people aged 75-years-old and over, plus people aged 12-years-old and over with a weakened immune system.

• First and second doses for people aged five-years-old and over.

• Boosters for people aged 16-years-old and over, plus at-risk children aged 12 to 15-years-old.

• Additional primary doses for people with a severely weakened immune system aged 12-years-old and over.

• Care home residents and housebound are included in the spring booster vaccination programme.