The proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 decreased in England and Wales over the New Year period but increased in Scotland, new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

New figures published by ONS show that an estimated one in 25 people have the virus in the East Riding of Yorkshire.This represents 4.11% of the population and means East Riding is the fourth highest in Yorkshire and the Humber to have Covid, with Bradford coming in with the highest infection rates.

The figures are all based on random PCR testing of private households, regardless of whether people are showing symptoms.

The ONS publishes monthly sub-regional infection rates as part of its Coronavirus Infection Survey. The areas are subregions which in some places group several local authorities together into a bigger cluster.

Despite a drop in England and Wales, some areas of the UK are still recording high infection rates in comparison to other parts.