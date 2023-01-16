Covid: Latest figures reveal one in 25 Scarborough and Ryedale residents have coronavirus
Latest figures have revealed that one in 25 people have Covid-19 in Scarborough and Ryedale, with the number of people testing positive for the virus decreasing over the New Year period.
The proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 decreased in England and Wales over the New Year period but increased in Scotland, new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.
New figures published by ONS show that an estimated one in 25 people have the virus in Scarborough and Ryedale, as well as Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Richmondshire and Selby.
This represents 4.09% of the population and means Scarborough and Ryedale have the fifth highest infection rate in Yorkshire and the Humber, with Bradford coming in with the highest infection rates.
The figures are all based on random PCR testing of private households, regardless of whether people are showing symptoms.
The ONS publishes monthly sub-regional infection rates as part of its Coronavirus Infection Survey. The areas are subregions which in some places group several local authorities together into a bigger cluster.
Despite a drop in England and Wales, some areas of the UK are still recording high infection rates in comparison to other parts.