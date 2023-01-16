The proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 decreased in England and Wales over the New Year period but increased in Scotland, new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

New figures published by ONS show that an estimated one in 25 people have the virus in Scarborough and Ryedale, as well as Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Richmondshire and Selby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This represents 4.09% of the population and means Scarborough and Ryedale have the fifth highest infection rate in Yorkshire and the Humber, with Bradford coming in with the highest infection rates.

New data reveals Scarborough and Ryedale have the fifth highest infection rate in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The figures are all based on random PCR testing of private households, regardless of whether people are showing symptoms.

The ONS publishes monthly sub-regional infection rates as part of its Coronavirus Infection Survey. The areas are subregions which in some places group several local authorities together into a bigger cluster.

Advertisement Hide Ad