Further 3,416 people are diagnosed with coronavirus across Hull and East Yorkshire, latest figures show

The Government’s latest rolling figures, updated on Wednesday, show the case rate per 100,000 people across the region was 397.5 for Hull and 521 in the East Riding in the seven days up to Friday, March 11, the latest weekly data available.

A total of 516,289 new coronavirus cases were recorded nationally in the week up to Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 19,911.155, with 744 new deaths recorded, making a total of 163,248.

The figures come as weekly deaths in England and Wales fell for the sixth week in a row this week. But they also come as case rates have doubled in parts of eastern England, with the nation’s r rate currently between 0.8 and one.

Local Covid-19 data for Hull and the East Riding

The number of positive test results in each area since the pandemic began is recorded below, with new weekly positive test results in brackets.

Hull: 82,219 (+1,200)

East Riding of Yorkshire: 93,828 (+2,216)

Covid death breakdown for each area

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test result in each area since the pandemic began is recorded below, with deaths in the last seven days, and deaths removed from the total following revisions to past data, in brackets.

Hull: 796 (Four in the last seven days, up seven weekly to Friday, March 4 to 871 with coronavirus on death certificate)

East Riding of Yorkshire: 956 (Up seven in the last seven days, up six weekly to Friday, March 4 to 1,071 with coronavirus on death certificate)

Vaccinations

Government data up to Tuesday, March 15 shows that in the UK, 140,513,176 jabs have been given so far, 52,717,164 first doses, 49,239,879 second doses and 38,556,133 boosters.

The local data shows:

Hull: First dose 190,723 (78.4 per cent), second dose 176,408 (72.5 per cent), booster 130,917 (53.8 per cent)