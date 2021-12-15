How every MP voted on Covid passes as PM suffers Tory rebellion

96 Tory MPs rebelled on measures to introduce Covid passes to enter nightclubs and large venues (Photo: Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has suffered the biggest rebellion since he took power as almost 100 Tory MPs voted against his Covid Plan B.

The measures would introduce mandatory Covid passes in England, forcing people to prove their Covid-19 vaccination status or a recent negative test to gain entry to nightclubs and large venues.

The new health restrictions only passed in the Commons thanks to the support of Labour, with leader Keir Starmer saying it was his “patriotic duty” to back them.

However, the Prime Minister failed to quell a rebellion in his own party as a large number of Tory backbenchers defied the whip to vote against him, including former PM Theresa May.

The measures passed by 369 votes to 126, with the rebels including 96 Tory MPs.

It marks the largest rebellion since Mr Johnson took power in 2019, with his previous biggest revolt being in December 2020 when 55 Tory MPs voted against strengthening Covid-19 tier restrictions in England.

The revolt came despite Mr Johnson making a last-minute plea to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers to try and convince them to back his plans.

Other measures under the government’s Covid Plan B also passed in the Commons, but the vote on Covid passes proved to be the biggest blow to Mr Johnson’s authority.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee, warned that a leadership challenge has “got to be on the cards” next year if the Prime Minister does not change his approach.

How did my MP vote on Covid passes?

Listed is every MP who voted against the use of Covid passes at nightclubs and large venues:

Conservative

Adam Afriyie (Windsor)Lee Anderson (Ashfield)Shaun Bailey (West Bromwich West)Siobhan Baillie (Stroud)Steve Baker (Wycombe)Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire)John Baron (Basildon and Billericay)Scott Benton (Blackpool South)Bob Blackman (Harrow East)Peter Bone (Wellingborough)Ben Bradley (Mansfield)Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands)Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West)Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire)Steve Brine (Winchester)Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge)Christopher Chope (Christchurch)Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds)Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford)Philip Davies (Shipley)David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden)Dehenna Davison (Bishop Auckland)Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon)Richard Drax (South Dorset)Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green)Tobias Ellwood (Bournemouth East)Luke Evans (Bosworth)Liam Fox (North Somerset)Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup)Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire)Marcus Fysh (Yeovil)Nusrat Ghani (Wealden)Jo Gideon (Stoke-on-Trent Central)Chris Grayling (Epsom and Ewell)Chris Green (Bolton West)Damian Green (Ashford)James Grundy (Leigh)Robert Halfon (Harlow)Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon)Mark Harper (Forest of Dean)John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings)Adam Holloway (Gravesham)Tom Hunt (Ipswich)Mark Jenkinson (Workington)David Jones (Clwyd West)Simon Jupp (East Devon)Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Melton)Julian Knight (Solihull)Greg Knight (East Yorkshire)Robert Largan (High Peak)Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire)Edward Leigh (Gainsborough)Andrew Lewer (Northampton South)Julian Lewis (New Forest East)Chris Loder (West Dorset)Mark Logan (Bolton North East)Jonathan Lord (Woking)Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham)Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet)Anthony Mangnall (Totnes)Karl McCartney (Lincoln)Stephen McPartland (Stevenage)Esther McVey (Tatton)Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock)Damien Moore (Southport)Robbie Moore (Keighley)Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot)Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe)Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst)Matthew Offord (Hendon)Mark Pawsey (Rugby)Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead)John Penrose (Weston-super-Mare)Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole)Tom Randall (Gedling)John Redwood (Wokingham)Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury)Andrew Rosindell (Romford)Gary Sambrook (Birmingham, Northfield)Greg Smith (Buckingham)Henry Smith (Crawley)Ben Spencer (Runnymede and Weybridge)Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East)John Stevenson (Carlisle)Julian Sturdy (York Outer)Robert Syms (Poole)Derek Thomas (St Ives)Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire)Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling)Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet)Christian Wakeford (Bury South)Charles Walker (Broxbourne)David Warburton (Somerton and Frome)Giles Watling (Clacton)William Wragg (Hazel Grove)

Labour

Diane Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington)Apsana Begum (Poplar and Limehouse)Dawn Butler (Brent Central)Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields)Clive Lewis (Norwich South)Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford and Eccles)Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Streatham)Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton)

Liberal Democrat

Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland)Wendy Chamberlain (North East Fife)Daisy Cooper (St Albans)Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale)Sarah Green (Chesham and Amersham)Wera Hobhouse (Bath)Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West)Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon)Sarah Olney (Richmond Park)Munria Wilson (Twickenham)

Green Party

Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion)

Independent

Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North)Rob Roberts (Delyn)

DUP

Sir Jeffrey M Donaldson (Lagan Valley)Paul Girvan (South Antrim)Carla Lockhart (Upper Bann)Ian Paisley (North Antrim)Jim Shannon (Strangford)Sammy Wilson (East Antrim)

Listed is every MP who voted for the use of Covid passes at nightclubs and large venues:

Conservative

Nigel Adams (Selby and Ainsty)Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden)Peter Aldous (Waveney)Lucy Allan (Telford)Stuart Anderson (Wolverhampton South West)Stuart Andrew (Pudsey)Sarah Atherton (Wrexham)Gareth Bacon (Orpington)Richard Bacon (South Norfolk)Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden)Duncan Baker (North Norfolk)Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire)Simon Baynes (Clwyd South)Aaron Bell (Newcastle-under-Lyme)Sir Paul Beresford (Mole Valley)Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen)Saqib Bhatti (Meriden)Crispin Blunt (Reigate)Sir Peter Bottomley (Worthing West)Suella Braverman (Fareham)Jack Brereton (Stoke-on-Trent South)Paul Bristow (Peterborough)Sara Britcliffe (Hyndburn)Anthony Browne (South Cambridgeshire)Fiona Bruce (Congleton)Felicity Buchan (Kensington)Robert Buckland (South Swindon)Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar)Conor Burns (Bournemouth West)Rob Butler (Aylesbury)Alun Cairns (Vale of Glamorgan)Andy Carter (Warrington South)James Cartlidge (South Suffolk)Sir William Cash (Stone)Maria Caulfield (Lewes)Alex Chalk (Cheltenham)Rehman Chishti (Gillingham and Rainham)Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds)Greg Clark (Tunbridge Wells)Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)Theo Clarke (Stafford)Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton)James Cleverly (Braintree)Thérèse Coffey (Suffolk Coastal)Damian Collins (Folkestone and Hythe)Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire)Robert Courts (Witney)Claire Coutinho (East Surrey)Sir Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and West Devon)Stephen Crabb (Preseli Pembrokeshire)Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Môn)James Daly (Bury North)David T C Davies (Monmouth)Gareth Davies (Grantham and Stamford)James Davies (Vale of Clwyd)Mims Davies (Mid Sussex)Miss Sarah Dines (Derbyshire Dales)Leo Docherty (Aldershot)Nadine Dorries (Mid Bedfordshire)Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay)Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere)Flick Drummond (Meon Valley)James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East)Philip Dunne (Ludlow)Mark Eastwood (Dewsbury)Ruth Edwards (Rushcliffe)Michael Ellis (Northampton North)Natalie Elphicke (Dover)George Eustice (Camborne and Redruth)Luke Evans (Bosworth)Sir David Evennett (Bexley heath and Crayford)Ben Everitt (Milton Keynes North)Michael Fabricant (Lichfield)Laura Farris (Newbury)Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble)Mark Fletcher (Bolsover)Nick Fletcher (Don Valley)Vicky Ford (Chelmsford)Kevin Foster (Torbay)Lucy Frazer (South East Cambridgeshire)George Freeman (Mid Norfolk)Mike Freer (Finchley and Golders Green)Sir Roger Gale (North Thanet)Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest)Nick Gibb (Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)Peter Gibson (Darlington)John Glen (Salisbury)Robert Goodwill (Scarborough and Whitby)Michael Gove (Surrey Heath)Richard Graham (Gloucester)Helen Grant (Maidstone and The Weald)James Gray (North Wiltshire)Andrew Griffith (Arundel and South Downs)Kate Griffiths (Burton)Jonathan Gullis (Stoke-on-Trent North)Luke Hall (Thornbury and Yate)Matt Hancock (West Suffolk)Greg Hands (Chelsea and Fulham)Trudy Harrison (Copeland)Sally-Ann Hart (Hastings and Rye)Simon HartCarmarthen West and South PembrokeshireSir Oliver Heald (North East Hertfordshire)James Heappey (Wells)Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry)Gordon Henderson (Sittingbourne and Sheppey)Antony Higginbotham (Burnley)Damian Hinds (East Hampshire)Simon Hoare (North Dorset)Richard Holden (North West Durham)Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton)Paul Holmes (Eastleigh)John Howell (Henley)Paul Howell (Sedgefield)Nigel Huddleston (Mid Worcestershire)Neil Hudson (Penrith and The Border)Eddie Hughes (Walsall North)Jane Hunt (Loughborough)Jeremy Hunt (South West Surrey)Sajid Javid (Bromsgrove)Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex)Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood)Robert Jenrick (Newark)Boris Johnson (Uxbridge and South Ruislip)Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham)Gareth Johnson (Dartford)David Johnston (Wantage)Andrew Jones (Harrogate and Knaresborough)Marcus Jones (Nuneaton)Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury and Atcham)Gillian Keegan (Chichester)Danny Kruger (Devizes)Kwasi Kwarteng (Spelthorne)Ian Levy (Blyth Valley)Brandon Lewis (Great Yarmouth)Marco Longhi (Dudley North)Julia Lopez (Hornchurch and Upminster)Jason McCartney (Colne Valley)Cherilyn Mackrory (Truro and Falmouth)Rachel Maclean (Redditch)Alan Mak (Havant)Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire)Scott Mann (North Cornwall)Julie Marson (Hertford and Stortford)Jerome Mayhew (Broadland)Paul Maynard (Blackpool North and Cleveleys)Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle)Robin Millar (Aberconwy)Maria Miller (Basingstoke)Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase)Nigel Mills (Amber Valley)Gagan Mohindra (South West Hertfordshire)David Morris (Morecambe and Lunesdale)James Morris (Halesowen and Rowley Regis)Joy Morrissey (Beaconsfield)Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills)Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich)Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall)Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire)Lia Nici (Great Grimsby)Caroline Nokes (Romsey and Southampton North)Neil O'Brien (Harborough)Guy Opperman (Hexham)Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton)Priti Patel (Witham)Chris Philp (Croydon South)Christopher Pincher (Tamworth)Dan Poulter (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)Rebecca Pow (Taunton Deane)Victoria Prentis (Banbury)Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin)Tom Pursglove (Corby)Will Quince (Colchester)Dominic Raab (Esher and Walton)Jacob Rees-Mogg (North East Somerset)Nicola Richards (West Bromwich East)Angela Richardson (Guildford)Mary Robinson (Cheadle)Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire)Dean Russell (Watford)David Rutley (Macclesfield)Selaine Saxby (North Devon)Paul Scully (Sutton and Cheam)Andrew Selous (South West Bedfordshire)Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield)Alok Sharma (Reading West)Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell)David Simmonds (Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)Chris Skidmore (Kingswood)Chloe Smith (Norwich North)Julian Smith (Skipton and Ripon)Royston Smith (Southampton, Itchen)Amanda Solloway (Derby North)Mark Spencer (Sherwood)Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley)Andrew Stephenson (Pendle)Bob Stewart (Beckenham)Iain Stewart (Milton Keynes South)Sir Gary Streeter (South West Devon)Mel Stride (Central Devon)Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness)James Sunderland (Bracknell)Maggie Throup (Erewash)Edward Timpson (Eddisbury)Kelly Tolhurst (Rochester and Strood)Justin Tomlinson (North Swindon)Michael Tomlinson (Mid Dorset and North Poole)Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed)Laura Trott (Sevenoaks)Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk)Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire)Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes)Robin Walker (Worcester)Jamie Wallis (Bridgend)Matt Warman (Boston and Skegness)Suzanne Webb (Stourbridge)Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent)Heather Wheeler (South Derbyshire)Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley)John Whittingdale (Maldon)Bill Wiggin (North Herefordshire)James Wild (North West Norfolk)Gavin Williamson (South Staffordshire)Mike Wood (Dudley South)Jeremy Wright (Kenilworth and Southam)Jacob Young (Redcar)Nadhim Zahawi (Stratford-on-Avon)

Labour

Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth)Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow)Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale)Fleur Anderson (Putney)Jonathan Ashworth (Leicester South)Paula Barker (Liverpool, Wavertree)Hilary Benn (Leeds Central)Clive Betts (Sheffield South East)Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)Lyn Brown (West Ham)Nicholas Brown (Newcastle upon Tyne East)Chris Bryant (Rhondda)Karen Buck (Westminster North)Ian Byrne (Liverpool, West Derby)Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth)Sir Alan Campbell (Tynemouth)Bambos Charalambous (Enfield, Southgate)Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)Jon Cruddas (Dagenham and Rainham)John Cryer (Leyton and Wanstead)Judith Cummins (Bradford South)Alex Cunningham (Stockton North)Geraint Davies (Swansea West)Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough)Anneliese Dodds (Oxford East)Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)Peter Dowd (Bootle)Jack Dromey (Birmingham, Erdington)Rosie Duffield (Canterbury)Dame Angela Eagle (Wallasey)Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)Clive Efford (Eltham)Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central)Chris Elmore (Ogmore)Bill Esterson (Sefton Central)Chris Evans (Islwyn)Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East)Yvonne Fovargue (Makerfield)Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)Gill Furniss (Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham, Edgbaston)Mary Glindon (North Tyneside)Kate Green (Stretford and Urmston)Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West)Nia Griffith (Llanelli)Andrew Gwynne (Denton and Reddish)Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley)Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East)Harriet Harman (Camberwell and Peckham)Carolyn Harris (Swansea East)Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)Sir Mark Hendrick (Preston)Dame Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)Dame Margaret Hodge (Barking)Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West)Kate Hollern (Blackburn)Rachel Hopkins (Luton South)Sir George Howarth (Knowsley)Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)Dame Diana Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North)Kim Johnson (Liverpool, Riverside)Darren Jones (Bristol North West)Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)Kevan Jones (North Durham)Sarah Jones (Croydon Central)Barbara Keeley (Worsley and Eccles South)Liz Kendall (Leicester West)Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton)Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon)Kim Leadbeater (Batley and Spen)Tony Lloyd (Rochdale)Holly Lynch (Halifax)Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak)Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough)John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington)Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East)Conor McGinn (St Helens North)Alison McGovern (Wirral South)Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North)Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston)Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham, Perry Barr)Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston)Rachael Maskell (York Central)Edward Miliband (Doncaster North)Navendu Mishra (Stockport)Jessica Morden (Newport East)Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South)Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)James Murray (Ealing North)Lisa Nandy (Wigan)Alex Norris (Nottingham North)Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central)Abena Oppong-Asare (Erith and Thamesmead)Taiwo Owatemi (Coventry North West)Sarah Owen (Luton North)Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East)Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich)Toby Perkins (Chesterfield)Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East)Angela Rayner (Ashton-under-Lyne)Steve Reed (Croydon North)Christina Rees (Neath)Ellie Reeves (Lewisham West and Penge)Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde)Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston)Matt Rodda (Reading East)Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown)Naz Shah (Bradford West)Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield)Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn)Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent)Karin Smyth (Bristol South)John Spellar (Warley)Keir Starmer (Holborn and St Pancras)Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)Wes Streeting (Ilford North)Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside)Sam Tarry (Ilford South)Gareth Thomas (Harrow West)Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen)Emily Thornberry (Islington South and Finsbury)Stephen Timms (East Ham)Karl Turner (Kingston upon Hull East)Derek Twigg (Halton)Liz Twist (Blaydon)Valerie Vaz (Walsall South)Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington)Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test)Mick Whitley (Birkenhead)Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East)Beth Winter (Cynon Valley)Mohammad Yasin (Bedford)Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)

Social Democratic and Labour Party

Colum Eastwood (Foyle)