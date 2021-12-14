New figures reveal 712 further coronavirus cases and four more deaths recorded in the East Riding

A total of 53,080 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding of Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday (December 13). Photo: PA Images

A total of 53,080 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday (December), up from 52,368 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in the East Riding.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dashboard shows 872 people had died in the area by Monday – up from 868 on Friday.

It means there have been 11 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 12,993 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 261,293 people had received both jabs by Sunday (December 12) – 83% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.