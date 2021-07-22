Patients and visitors are asked to continue wearing face masks and follow social distancing and hand sanitising rules.

All patients, visitors and staff are being asked to continue to wear a suitable face mask or covering and to comply with social distancing and hand sanitising, which has become commonplace in the last 16 months.

Heather McNair, Chief Nurse, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We have some very poorly people with us and we want to do all we can to prevent Covid spreading in our hospitals. Continuing to wear a mask is a simple but effective way to help us do that.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that there will be no immediate change to the current Covid-secure arrangements in its hospitals.

The majority of legal restrictions on social contact in England have now been removed, but the wearing of face masks or coverings is still recommended in many places.

As restrictions ease, the wearing of face masks has become a “personal responsibility” for the public to keep themselves and others safe from infection.

Wearing masks is no longer a legal requirement but guidance published by the government says it “expects and recommends that people continue to wear a face-covering in crowded, enclosed spaces”.

