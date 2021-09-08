Number of Covid-19 patients in Scarborough Hospital has fallen in last week

As of yesterday, there were 132 Covid-positive patients in North Yorkshire's hospitals, an increase of six on this time last week.

Twenty patients remain in intensive care.

In an update given to the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum Amanda Bloor, the accountable officer for the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group said that the number of patients at Scarborough Hospital had dropped by five to nine.

Scarborough Hospital. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Mrs Bloor said that a number of younger people had also now come forward to get the vaccine and urged others to do so.

She said: "The vaccination program recently opened to healthy 16 and 17 year olds, so those that have not been previously covered in any of the JCVI cohorts, and they will be offered one vaccination dose.

"Since the program opened to 16 and 17 year olds we have vaccinated 57% of these young people across North Yorkshire and York.

"That is a really good number coming forward for the vaccination and we are continuing to see people coming forward."