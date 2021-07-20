Number of people in Scarborough 'pinged; by NHS Covid-19 app reaches record high

The 'pingdemic' is causing issues all over the country, including Scarborough with businesses being forced to close or adapt due to staff isolating.

The latest NHS data shows that in the seven days to July 7, 612 people in the local authority area of Scarborough were told to isolate by the app, an increase of 58 from the week before.

This represents a record high since December 17.

The NHS Covid-19 app. Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The total number of people in Scarborough told to isolate by the app from when it was set up until July 7 is 4,568.

Over the same time period, 492,214 people have checked into venues across Scarborough using the app.

One business which has been affected is The Hideout on Columbus Ravine, which was forced to close on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

In a notice the restaurant said: "Unfortunately due to the number of staff we have currently self isolating we will be closed on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th July."

When someone is 'pinged' by the app, isolation is recommended but not mandatory, while those contacted by Test and Trace have a legal duty to self-isolate.

The Government is urging those told to self-isolate to follow the guidance and despite calls for the app's sensitivity to be altered, Downing Street confirmed yesterday that will not happen yet.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We are asking people who are contacted by the app to continue to isolate, that’s what we’ve asked people to do since the app was launched.

“The reason for that is not just to protect themselves but also to try and break the chain of transmission to other people that they may come into contact with.