The clinic at Scarborough Rugby Club on Scalby Road will be open to anyone eligible aged 12 and over who has not yet received their first, second or booster coronavirus vaccination.

Booster vaccinations will be available for 16 and 17-year-olds at the vaccine centre, after they became eligible last week.

There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up, but it must be at least three months since receiving a second vaccination to be able to receive a booster jab.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A patient receives their coronavirus vaccination at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving a first dose.

Patients do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. Staff will be on-hand to discuss any patient questions or concerns before receiving the vaccine.

Patients must also be free of all Covid symptoms to attend a walk-in clinic and receive a vaccination.

NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group said this is the final clinic that will be running at Scarborough Rugby Club.

The vaccination centre at Scarborough Rugby Club will be available on:

• Thursday, January 27 - 3pm to 7pm