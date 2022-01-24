Omicron: Final walk-in 'grab a jab' Covid vaccine clinic set to open at Scarborough Rugby Club
The final walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinic at a jab centre in Scarborough is set to run later this week.
The clinic at Scarborough Rugby Club on Scalby Road will be open to anyone eligible aged 12 and over who has not yet received their first, second or booster coronavirus vaccination.
Booster vaccinations will be available for 16 and 17-year-olds at the vaccine centre, after they became eligible last week.
There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up, but it must be at least three months since receiving a second vaccination to be able to receive a booster jab.
Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving a first dose.
Patients do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. Staff will be on-hand to discuss any patient questions or concerns before receiving the vaccine.
Patients must also be free of all Covid symptoms to attend a walk-in clinic and receive a vaccination.
NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group said this is the final clinic that will be running at Scarborough Rugby Club.
The vaccination centre at Scarborough Rugby Club will be available on:
• Thursday, January 27 - 3pm to 7pm
If you cannot make the drop-in clinic, bookable appointments are still available at other times by either calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.