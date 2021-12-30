Scarborough borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is 672.1 as of December 26; its highest peak since the pandemic began.

The borough's infection rate has increased dramatically over the festive period, with cases more than doubling from 254.7 per 100,000 just two weeks prior on December 12.

The borough previously peaked at 656.5 per 100,000 on July 18 this year. There were 731 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 104.4 each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is below the average in England, which stands at 1,257.2 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 942.5.

The borough has the second-lowest infection rate in the county, and Selby has the highest at 1,208.3.

Richmondshire currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 655.1.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 23.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Scarborough borough with the highest case rates.

1. Scarborough Town and North Bay Scarborough Town and North Bay had 501 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 23, a rise of 333.4 per cent from the week before.

2. Ramshill and South Cliff Ramshill and South Cliff had 473.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 23, a rise of 111.1 per cent from the week before.

3. Filey and Hunmanby Filey and Hunmanby had 407.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 23, a rise of 14.6 per cent from the week before.

4. Whitby West Whitby West had 686.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 23, a rise of 683.6 per cent from the week before.