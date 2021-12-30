Covid cases have increased dramatically in Scarborough borough over the festive period.

Omicron: Scarborough borough areas with highest Covid infections as Christmas cases surge sees largest peak since pandemic began

Coronavirus infection rates continue to rise across the UK and in Scarborough borough, official figures show.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:29 pm

Scarborough borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is 672.1 as of December 26; its highest peak since the pandemic began.

The borough's infection rate has increased dramatically over the festive period, with cases more than doubling from 254.7 per 100,000 just two weeks prior on December 12.

The borough previously peaked at 656.5 per 100,000 on July 18 this year. There were 731 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 104.4 each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is below the average in England, which stands at 1,257.2 per 100,000, and below the North Yorkshire average which is now 942.5.

The borough has the second-lowest infection rate in the county, and Selby has the highest at 1,208.3.

Richmondshire currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 655.1.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 23.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Scarborough borough with the highest case rates.

1. Scarborough Town and North Bay

Scarborough Town and North Bay had 501 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 23, a rise of 333.4 per cent from the week before.

2. Ramshill and South Cliff

Ramshill and South Cliff had 473.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 23, a rise of 111.1 per cent from the week before.

3. Filey and Hunmanby

Filey and Hunmanby had 407.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 23, a rise of 14.6 per cent from the week before.

4. Whitby West

Whitby West had 686.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 23, a rise of 683.6 per cent from the week before.

