The borough’s Covid cases rose rapidly over the Christmas period, reaching a new peak of 1,783 on January 5, and total infections more than doubling since Boxing Day.

Scarborough borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 1,604, a rise of 211 in the week to January 9.

There were 1,744 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days to January 9, the latest available data, an average of 249 each day.

Debbie Bairstow administers a coronavirus vaccination at Scarborough's The Brunswick.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is above the average in England, which stands at 1,592 per 100,000, and above the North Yorkshire average which is now 1,572.

The borough has the third-highest infection rate in the county, a rise from one of the lowest in recent weeks, and Selby has the highest at 1,797.

Neighbouring Ryedale currently has the lowest rate in North Yorkshire at 1,217.

There are 148 patients currently being treated for coronavirus in York and Scarborough NHS Trust hospitals, including four in intensive care, as of January 13.

This has risen from 106 total patients and three in intensive care on January 6.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Filey on Friday for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit the North Yorkshire County Council website here.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 6pm.